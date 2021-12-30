ONLY ON 2: Brookshire police search for man who attacked woman at Hovas Park

BROOKSHIRE – Surveillance video cameras captured the moment screams and cries were heard outside of a home in Brookshire, while another angle shows a neighbor calling for help as a woman in the distance tries to get away from her attacker.

“Her whole head was just solid blood, it looked like a murder,” Kerry O’Brien said. “It was bad. I live on the corner over there. They jumped in the truck [and] we went straight to the hospital.”

O’Brien, who was nearby during the incident, became a Good Samaritan when he stopped to try to help the woman out.

Brookshire police say the woman who was attacked Monday evening at Hovas Park was out jogging when a man reportedly pulled her hair and punched her in the face.

Families who frequent Hovas Park say they can’t believe this happened.

“It’s very surprising,” neighbor Bianca Rivera says. “Normally, nothing like that takes place. I bring my kids to the park often here.”

Officers were checking out the park on Wednesday, talking to those who live in the area.

“It’s really sad to hear that that’s happened,” said one neighbor.

“That scares me,” said another neighbor.

Brookshire police are now searching for a white man wearing a white T-Shirt and blue jeans who was seen running away Monday night. They say he could possibly be a teenager.

Some parkgoers and neighbors say they will now be more careful.

“Come with your pepper spray,” said neighbor Byron Lopez. “If you got a license to carry, we’re in Texas, by all means, bring it with you. That’s about it. You never know.”

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with significant facial injuries.

If you have any information that could help, call Brookshire Police at (281) 375-5000.