HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is partnering with DAVACO to open another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site this week.

The site is located at Minute Maid Park in Lot C (499 St Emanuel St.) and opens December 30. It will operate Saturdays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be booked at mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643.

The site has an initial capacity of 400 tests daily with the ability to scale up as needed.