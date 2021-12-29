Man shot to death after argument at gas station in east Harris County, deputies say

Police are now searching for the suspects

HOUSTON – A man is dead following a shooting at a gas station in east Harris County Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Murphy Gas Station on Woodforest and Beltway 8 East around 5:52 p.m.

Investigators said a fight broke out between two groups of people and a man was shot in the leg.

The injured man was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Deputies are now searching for three suspects who were riding inside of a black Chrysler 300.

Deputies said a friend or an acquaintance of the victim ran into a nearby Walmart and was later detained for questioning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.