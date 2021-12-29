Increase in COVID-19 in Houston’s wastewater, according to latest samples from Houston Health Department

HOUSTON – The latest samples show a sharp increase in the amount of COVID-19 virus in Houston’s wastewater, the Houston Health Department announced Wednesday.

According to the health department, the virus load is now 546% of the baseline, which is up from 142% last week and 76% the previous week.

The Houston Health Department and its collaborator study samples of wastewater collected from wastewater treatment plants across the city to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community.

Individuals infected with COVID-19 shed viral particles in their feces. By testing the wastewater, officials can measure the amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral fragments in a community-wide sample and see whether levels of the virus in that community are increasing, decreasing, or staying the same.

The health department is encouraging all Houstonians to get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.