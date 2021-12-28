ONLY ON 2: Video shows wife unleashing hail of gunfire at home invasion suspects who stabbed husband, FBCSO says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Surveillance footage captured the moments in which a wife chased and shot at multiple suspects who stabbed her husband during a robbery and home invasion Tuesday morning, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred in the 18900 block of Morant Bay Drive in Richmond.

Deputies said the suspects entered the couple’s home around 8:28 a.m. and attempted to rob the 51-year-old man and his wife. One of the suspects stabbed the man in the leg.

(WARNING: Gunshots heard in video, viewer discretion advised)

Dashcam video shared with KPRC shows up to four suspects running away from the scene while the wife chased after them, shooting.

Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

It was unclear if any of the suspects were hit, or if they stole anything from the home.

The condition of the man was not immediately known..