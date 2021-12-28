Investigation underway after 2 people shot at motel in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas – Police are investigating a shooting at a Rosenberg motel they said left two people injured Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Rosenberg Inn motel located at 26010 Southwest Freeway around 11 p.m.

According to officers, a woman who is staying at the motel, her 18-year-old daughter and her mother were inside the adjacent motel when the shooting happened. The women got under their beds while nearly two dozen bullets were fired, police said.

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene, but said they are unsure where the bullets came from.

The two victims were taken to trauma centers via Life Flight. Their conditions are currently unknown.