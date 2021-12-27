Possible armed man shuts down all lanes of East Freeway at Cedar Lane, HCSO says

HOUSTON – All lanes of the East Freeway at Cedar Lane have been shut down Monday afternoon due to a possible armed man, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of the East Freeway when a man who is possibly armed refused to exit the vehicle.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the man is now parked on the frontage road of the East Freeway, but as a precaution, all main lanes of the freeway have been shut down.

Drivers are being directed to take River Drive and Magnolia exits, according to HCSO.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.