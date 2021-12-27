Need an extra $416 million? Don’t forget Monday night’s Powerball drawing

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HOUSTON – We still have time to scream “Show me the money, honey!” as there was no winner for the Powerball on Christmas Day. Now, the jackpot has grown to a whopping $416 million (estimated cash value $299.5 million) and those who have lotto fever still have time to get their tickets ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The numbers for Saturday’s Christmas drawing were 27, 29, 45, 55 and 58.

And if “luck” won’t be the lady on Monday, the Mega Millions jackpot has a “measly” little $201 million in chump change (enter sarcasm here) after no winner was drawn on Christmas Eve. The next drawing will be Tuesday.

In recent winnings, six players matched five numbers on Saturday’s Powerball drawing for $1 million. Two players in Michigan and New York matched five numbers on Friday’s Mega Millions drawing for $1 million, and one person in Texas matched five numbers with a ‘Megaplier’ prize for a total of $2 million in loot.

Don’t wait. See if the skies will be raining dollar bills for you just in time for the new year.

Good luck!

