Katy Mayor Bill Hastings to retire, will not seek reelection

KATY, Texas – Bill Hastings, the mayor for the City of Katy, has announced his retirement and will not seek a second term.

In a news release on Monday, Hastings, who held office since 2019, said he will continue to serve his term until May 2022.

“It was my intention to run for reelection and up until recently, that was still my plan,” Hastings said in a statement. “However, several things have changed in my personal life, all of which have brought to my attention the value of slowing down, spending more time with my wife, our children, and our grandchildren.”

In a bio posted on his website, Hastings’ career spans 50 years in public service, serving as Katy police chief, volunteer firefighter, and paramedic. He is also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.