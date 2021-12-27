Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Alvin girl last seen Sunday

ALVIN, Texas – The Alvin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 7-year-old girl last seen Sunday night.

Officers said Kiara Ramos was last seen between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of S. Second.

Kiara is described as being Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve white striped shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information concerning Kiara’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370.