2 teens injured during drive-by shooting at holiday party near Fort Bend County, police say

HOUSTON – Two teenagers were shot as they were leaving a holiday party early Monday morning, police said.

According to Houston Police Department investigators, they were called to Croker Ridge Road inside a Fort Bend-Houston subdivision.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach and arm, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the leg. Police said both victims are expected to survive.

“When the people came out of the house, a red small vehicle drove by and started shooting, it took about eight shots. That’s when the victims were hit,” explained HPD Lt. Pavel. “We do not believe at this time the two victims were directly targeted.”

The scene was cleared before KPRC 2 crews arrived at 3:30 a.m. Investigators are talking with witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance video. If you know any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call police.