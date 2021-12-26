Teen injured, arrested after shooting involving deputy near NRG Stadium, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old girl was arrested after Houston police say she shot at a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy working security at NRG Stadium.

Houston police, who took the lead in the investigation, said it happened at a parking lot at NRG Park at around 1 a.m. early Sunday.

Police said a Harris County Constable Pct. 1 deputy was working a security shift at NRG Stadium when he noticed a black SUV driven by the teen moving erratically.

When the deputy attempted to pull her over, police said she refused.

After a short pursuit, police said the teen stopped and pulled out a gun toward the deputy. The confrontation led him into an exchange of gunfire with the teen.

Police said the teen tried to escape the parking lot after she was struck, but the gates were closed.

The teen was later taken into custody without incident, according to police. She remained in the hospital in stable condition.

The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured.

Investigators said the teen had an open felony warrant and the SUV involved was reportedly stolen.

It was unclear how the teen entered the parking lot.