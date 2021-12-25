Two dead after their car got hit by vehicle going the wrong way, authorities say

Two people are dead after their vehicle was hit by a car going the wrong way on U.S. 90, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place at roughly 4 a.m. near the Crosby area.

Various tweets from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez detail what authorities believe took place.

Gonzalez said a vehicle was going westbound on U.S. 90 in the eastbound lanes before striking another vehicle head-on. The driver of the car going the wrong way, identified as a 45-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was being treated for a broken ankle.

The two passengers in the car going the right way, identified as a 58-year-old male and his passenger identified as a juvenile male, were pronounced dead at the scene.