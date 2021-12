Investigators responded to an auto body shop in north central Harris County where two adult males were found dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that units were on the scene and that the two dead men were found inside the auto body shop located at the 400 block of Gulf Bank Road. It is currently unknown if foul play was involved.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's tweet regarding the two adult males found dead in an auto body shop (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Stay tuned to KPRC2/Click2Houston for updates as this story develops.