The gift of giving: giveaways occurring all over the Houston area on Christmas Day

Houstonians are known to be giving and Christmas Day is no different with all the toy giveaways going on around the area. KPRC 2's Rilwan Balogun has the day's breakdown.

The generosity of Houstonians was on full display on Christmas Day with all the giveaways taking place around the area.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Turkey Leg Hut Gives Back

Lynn and Nakia Price, the owners of Houston’s famed Turkey Leg Hut, are spending their Christmas Days giving turkey legs, fresh beef, and cash to families and individuals in need. The Prices started at 10 a.m. by giving in the Third Ward, then progressing downtown to feed the homeless and to share their gifts of food and cash to the needy.

Traditionally, the Price’s have given back thousands of turkey legs at their Thanksgiving events over the years, so this generosity has been a tradition!

Pancho Claus Toy Distribution

Speaking of traditions, it’s not just Santa Claus coming to town - his cousin Pancho Claus is coming to town! In his drop top and zoot suit, Pancho Claus has made a tradition of having out gifts to children. This starts at noon at the Latino Learning Center on Polk Street before stopping at the Brook Dale Apartments (6113 Gulf Freeway) at 12:20 p.m., then at Crites and Super (602 N. Super) at 1:30 p.m.

Houston Youth Outreach/Sweet Science Boxing Academy 2nd Annual Christmas Day Toy Drive

This took place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This was the 2nd Annual Christmas Day Toy Drive at the boxing gym, Acres Homes, for all those families in need. This was an effort joined and assisted by former NFL player Keith Belton along with other professional athletes.

Here are a few pics taken throughout the day by KPRC 2 reporter Rilwan Balogun:

