5 children found in Northeast Harris County home where man killed his wife then himself, deputies say

A family tragedy is being investigated in Northeast Harris County after deputies discovered a father and mother dead in a home. Five children were also found unharmed. Deputies are calling the crime a murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office report a man fatally beat his wife before shooting himself. The female victim, age 42, suffered significant head trauma. The male, age 45, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day, investigators responded to the home on Daun Street near East Mount Houston Road.

Deputies learned the husband and wife were at a family gathering prior to the violence.

“This couple, a man and wife were at a family function earlier. They came home and then this incident occurred, so the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins. “None of the kids were injured, nor did they witness anything at the time.”

Deputies found five children, ranging in ages from 7 to 16, in the home.

“Right now, we’re in contact with CPS and we’ll let them determine who they will be released to, probably family members. We’ll continue to do our investigation here and we’ll be talking to family members who were probably at the party to see if we can get some background,” added Sgt. Pinkins.