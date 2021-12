HOUSTON – Discovery Green Ice Skating crews have been working overtime to keep the skating rink icey during the near-record heat over the Christmas weekend.

On Christmas Eve, workers were outside using squeegees to push puddles of melted ice off the rink.

It didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of skaters who showed up to take part in the holiday fun.

The rink is open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.