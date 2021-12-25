Houstonians’ last-minute shopping also includes hopes of a different kind of Christmas miracle

HOUSTON – A different kind of last-minute holiday shopping happened on Christmas Eve at Rudy’s in Rosenberg.

Friday night’s $187,000,000 Mega Millions Jackpot is on the minds of lots of bidders, along with an even bigger $400,000,000 Powerball Prize coming Christmas night.

Some of those buying tickets say they aren’t waiting for the latter.

“I’m going to get a quick pick for mega millions and see if I can be lucky tonight,” said one customer who was part of a consistent stream of customers buying tickets.

Another custormer, Becky Melendez, already knows how she wants to be paid out.

“Cash option,” Melendez said. “That’s right, cash option. This way I will get it all.”

For many in Fort Bend County, Rudy’s is the luckiest spot around.

“We have had a couple of winners in the past,” said convenience store employee Myra Zarate.

Part of the reason as to why Rudy’s has seen a number of winners is a result of the store being one of the largest ticket sellers in the area, according to State Lottery officials. Rudy’s proudly proclaims they are the number one lottery seller in Texas.

“Any store is a lucky store, but this one feels like more luck,” said shopper Joe Castellano as he loaded up on lottery tickets.

When KPRC 2 asked Melendez why Rudy’s is viewed as the lucky charm for lotto players, Melendez provided some insight into the store’s history.

“When Rudy’s was first around, it was a hometown person that had the store and so everybody trusted him. He said he had the lucky tickets and he did,” she said.

As far as a winning formula, some like Tony Copeland were leaving it up to destiny.

“I’ll let the machine pick it,” Copeland said.

Everyone agreed that plenty of luck will be needed.

This is where KPRC 2 comes in. We have always been there for our viewers, so while many are looking for the lucky numbers going into Friday and Saturday night’s drawings, the newsroom came up with these winning numbers: 1, 2, 22, 25, 45, and a Powerball of 23.

GOOD LUCK!