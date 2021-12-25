2 killed in hit-and-run crash in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two people were involved in a deadly crash the night of Christmas Eve on Houston’s southwest side, according to authorities.
Initial details were limited, however, Houston police said the incident happened in the 7100 block of South Gessner around 7:10 p.m.
The driver of the other vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the crash, HPD officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Mid West and VCD are at a fatal crash 7100 South Gessner. Two fatalities at the scene. Driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/MQC1TXYXbk— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 25, 2021