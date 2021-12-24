‘They done broke the register’: Vehicles wrap Almeda Corridor as celebs gift Houston kids fly gear for Christmas

HOUSTON – Celebrity trio Money Man, J Mulan and Rich God are giving new meaning to the phrase “random acts of kindness,” blessing Houston kids with some fashionably-fly new gear for the holidays.

The trio took social media by storm Thursday as they purchased nearly everything in a local City Gear athletic apparel store, leaving workers to use different methods to scan all the merchandise.

“They done spent too much money, dog,” a City Gear employee said. “Registers going too slow so we gotta break it down into increments. They done broke the register, we ain’t never had nobody do this.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO #1 ON TWITTER

The worker gave a shout out to the celebrities, who reportedly spent $40,000 for the gear.

But that is just a tip of the iceberg, as it was announced that organizers would be handing out an estimated $100,000 in donations to those in need at Bar 5015, owned by Steve Rogers, on Almeda on Friday.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO #2 ON TWITTER

With the release of the news, cars lined Third Ward’s Almeda Corridor, in hopes of receiving the items. KPRC 2 viewers sent images showing the line of vehicles stretching back to Highway 288.

Photo courtesy: N. Greene (KPRC)

The holiday drive giveaway is also being supported by several generous local sponsors including celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick, EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing, Rapper Monaleo, Black Label Exotics and The Silkout Bar Salon.

“This is what Houston Random Acts of Kindness is all about; coming together as a community to take care of one another,” said the organization’s co-founder Treveia Dennis. “Our hearts are so full. We are so grateful for Money Man, J Mulan, Rich God, and all the wonderful sponsors and people who helped put this last-minute giveaway together quickly to provide Houston kids and families with some badly needed items and unexpected joy in time for Christmas Day!”

Ad

A KPRC 2 viewer reported that, as of 2:45 p.m., there were no large sizes for teens and only two out of four family members inside their vehicle received items. The family said they lined up at 11 a.m., two hours before the start time of the distribution. They also said hundreds of cars were still behind them as they left.

Photo courtesy: S. Handrinos (KPRC)