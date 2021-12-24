78º

Surprise deliveries: Texas Children’s Hospital delivers special Christmas gifts to patients

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Texas Children's Hospital surprises its young patients with Christmas gifts (Texas Children's Hospital)

HOUSTON – It’s never fun to have to be a patient at a hospital, but Texas Children’s Hospital did their part this week to bring that holiday cheer to their patients’ faces.

This year was the second for Texas Children’s “Candy Cane Wishes” Program. Hospital staff provided each patient’s family with a digital Candy Cane wish list and, based on the feedback for the child’s interests, volunteer “elves” created personalized gift bags for patients and siblings from items donated at the program’s drive-thru donation events held to make the gift giving possible.

The following are some images from when the surprise gifts were delivered. Be prepared for your heart to warm quite a bit as you scroll through the adorable pictures of happiness.

