Man shot to death inside Harris County home; Suspected gunman, 17, taken into custody, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot to death inside a Harris county home Thursday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Harris County deputies were dispatched to the home, located in the 5900 block of Sattler Park.

On arrival, they located a man, 42, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies detained a teen, 17, who is believed to be the shooter, said Sgt. Greg Pinkins.

Preliminary information suggests the men got into some sort of argument, which escalated into a physical altercation and ultimately, the shooting, said Pinkins.

Many details, including the relationship between the victim and the suspected shooter, remain unclear.

The investigation into the man’s shooting death is in its early stages.