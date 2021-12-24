Daunte Wright’s family pleased with guilty verdict, hopes for maximum sentence for Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLISIS – A former police officer from a Minneapolisis suburb is back in custody and will likely face prison time.

On Thursday, jury found Kim Potter guilty on two counts of manslaughter, rejecting her defenses claim that she mistakenly fired her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle with unarmed Black motorist, Daunte Wright.

Wright’s family here in Houston said they’re breathing a huge sigh of relief, but they say they hope justice for their loved one doesn’t stop at Thursday’s verdict.

”I’m glad she just couldn’t walk off. Like they usually do,” said Wright’s great-grandmother Elaine Walls.

Elaine said she believes the wheels of justice have finally started to turn.

”When I first heard it [the verdict], I screamed,” said Wright’s great-uncle Calvin Walls.

Calvin says he was glued to the screen for the first and second-degree manslaughter verdicts in which Potter pleaded not guilty.

The defense argued the 26-year veteran made a mistake when she shot 20-year-old Wright with her service weapon instead of her Taser, but that she still had the right to use deadly force.

The prosecution agreed with Wright’s family, arguing Potter was criminally negligent and reckless.

”You had time, she saw that gun in her hand,” Elaine said.

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Potter guilty on both counts.

KPRC 2′s legal analyst Brian Wice says the decision makes a strong statement throughout the country.

”I’m always surprised, anytime any jury anywhere finds a peace officer guilty of wrongdoing committed while on duty, because since the days of the Texas Republic, being a peace officer is the ultimate home-field advantage in court,” Wice said.

Wright’s loved ones said they appreciate the verdict.

”The best thing about it was seeing her walk away in handcuffs,” Calvin added.

Calvin and his mother Elaine are still bracing for the sentencing phase.

”We’re all happy she got convicted but the sentence could be the ultimate,” Calvin said.

Wright’s family says they hope she gets the max sentence.

Potter could get anywhere from probation to 15 years in prison.

She is set to be sentenced on Feb. 18.