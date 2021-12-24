77º

Child struck by stray bullet from neighbor’s apartment in NW Harris County, deputies say

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child believed to be around 5 years old was struck by a stray bullet in the Cypress area on Christmas Eve, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

The incident happened in the 12500 block of Barker Cypress Rd. shortly before 2 p.m.

According to HCSO, a person in an apartment unit was handling a pistol, cleaning it, when it discharged. The bullet exited the apartment and entered another unit, striking the child.

The child was transported to the hospital in good condition.

About the Author:

Mother of two. Award-winning lover of digital storytelling, sparked by my fascination of being a fashionable gossip like my favorite "Willona Woods" character from "Good Times." On the serious side, president of the Houston Association of Black Journalists and dedicated community servant. Happy to share the news with you each and every day!

