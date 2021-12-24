Child struck by stray bullet from neighbor’s apartment in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child believed to be around 5 years old was struck by a stray bullet in the Cypress area on Christmas Eve, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

The incident happened in the 12500 block of Barker Cypress Rd. shortly before 2 p.m.

According to HCSO, a person in an apartment unit was handling a pistol, cleaning it, when it discharged. The bullet exited the apartment and entered another unit, striking the child.

The child was transported to the hospital in good condition.