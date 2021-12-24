64º

LIVE

Local News

3 hospitalized following NW Houston County house fire, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: HCFMO, fire
Three people were hospitalized early Friday after their Harris County home caught fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three people were hospitalized early Friday after their Harris County home caught fire.

The blaze began sometime around 2 a.m. at a residence in the 7800 block of Lawn Wood Lane. When fire crews arrived, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Authorities say smoke alarms alerted the family, a couple and their granddaughter, to the fire and all three were able to escape.

The trio were transported to an area hospital. The woman and her granddaughter were treated for smoke inhalation while the man was treated for second-degree burns to his arms and one leg, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain unclear. HCFMO is investigating.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter