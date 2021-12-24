3 hospitalized following NW Houston County house fire, authorities say

Three people were hospitalized early Friday after their Harris County home caught fire.

The blaze began sometime around 2 a.m. at a residence in the 7800 block of Lawn Wood Lane. When fire crews arrived, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

HCFMO investigators are on scene of a residential fire in the 7800 block of Lawn Wood Ln. 3 people were transported (2 precautionary for smoke inhalation 1 with burns to the arms and leg). All were able escape because they heard smoke alarms. #hounews pic.twitter.com/QVnArNjKrM — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) December 24, 2021

Authorities say smoke alarms alerted the family, a couple and their granddaughter, to the fire and all three were able to escape.

The trio were transported to an area hospital. The woman and her granddaughter were treated for smoke inhalation while the man was treated for second-degree burns to his arms and one leg, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain unclear. HCFMO is investigating.