Spencer Solves It: Manvel musician’s family surprised with early Christmas joy

Manvel, TX – Danny Woolard’s front porch is filled with the sound of music as he belts out a tune on his harmonica.

It is his “Texas way” of cheering up his wife, Erika, and his three children.

The Manvel musician has been out of steady work since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the bar he worked at two years ago.

“I got fired, and now I don’t have any money,” said Danny. “I was devastated because I didn’t really think COVID was going to take us out like that.”

Not only does he support his wife and kids, but also his mother-in-law, Dixie, who is stricken with epilepsy and spinal stenosis.

“It’s a 34-hour job,” he said. “From the minute we get up in the morning, we’re changing her, we’re feeding her, we’re getting her physical therapy.”

The financial strain makes it hard for the family to get into the holiday spirit.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot. They’re my life. I love them so much,” said Danny’s wife, Erika. “They mean everything to me and I want to give them everything.”

Bill Spencer and the Spencer Solves It team got a message nominating The Woolards for a special holiday surprise.

Thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors, the Woolard kids got brand new bicycles and helmets. Plus, Academy also donated a $1,000 gift card for their stores.

“Seeing that bike is one of the best things you can see on Christmas morning,” said Tyler Sumrall with Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Also, Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston, donated a check for $1,500 to the family.

“It would be an honor for you to accept this gift from us so your Christmas can be just a little better,” said Alexis.