Houston’s Super Feast seeks hundreds of volunteers to distribute holiday meals, toys to families in need

Help Super Feast bring holiday cheer to tens of thousands of Houston families.

City Wide Club will distribute holiday meals and new, unwrapped toys to 30,000 families through its Super Feast event held on Christmas Eve at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

For the massive distributions, the organization is seeking an additional 1,000 volunteers. Register as a volunteer here.

“Due to the heightened COVID threat, we find that we are running short of volunteers,” the organization said in a statement. “We are need of an additional 1000 volunteers to help us serve the more than 30,000 underprivileged families who will be served at Super Feast.”