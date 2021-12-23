74º

Local News

Houston’s Super Feast seeks hundreds of volunteers to distribute holiday meals, toys to families in need

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Super Feast, charity, Houston, local
Houston Super Feast (KPRC 2)

Help Super Feast bring holiday cheer to tens of thousands of Houston families.

City Wide Club will distribute holiday meals and new, unwrapped toys to 30,000 families through its Super Feast event held on Christmas Eve at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

For the massive distributions, the organization is seeking an additional 1,000 volunteers. Register as a volunteer here.

“Due to the heightened COVID threat, we find that we are running short of volunteers,” the organization said in a statement. “We are need of an additional 1000 volunteers to help us serve the more than 30,000 underprivileged families who will be served at Super Feast.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter