Holiday warning: Traveler says vehicle was stolen from IAH garage

HOUSTON – Terminal C’s high-tech fleet of roving security robots was unable to foil an auto theft last Sunday from George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s Terminal C garage.

“When we got off the elevator, three of those robots were there charging at the charging station,” Kelle Daigle, the latest auto theft victim, said.

Daigle’s 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was last tracked near a dead-end road before the GPS equipment was apparently removed from the vehicle.

“The guys told us they do have a lot of vehicles that have been stolen out of there,” Daigle said.

The Houston Police Department said vehicle break-ins are more common than outright vehicle thefts.

A request for records of auto theft incidents at IAH’s parking garages yielded incomplete results because the thefts may have been reported from various addresses within or outside the IAH complex.

Augusto Bernal, the spokesperson for the Houston Airport System, responded to questions about parking garage security with the following statement:

“Houston Airports cares about its passengers, and we work with the Houston Police Department to provide useful information to all passengers who park at Bush and Hobby Airports.

In addition to crime deterrents in our parking facilities, we are also grateful to the officers with the Houston Police Department who patrol our parking facilities.

We remind our passengers to do the following:* Lock all doors and roll up all windows.* Remove all interior valuables from plain sight. Lock these items in the trunk.* Do not leave any articles of value in your car unattended, especially overnight.* Do not leave your parking ticket in your vehicle, take it with you.”