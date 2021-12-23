Do you recognize this vehicle? Sugar Land police searching for driver who fatally struck man, fled scene

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police need the public’s help locating a driver who struck and killed a man, then fled the scene.

Detectives say the victim was walking on the northbound feeder road of U.S. Highway 59, near South Parkway, when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene in a light-colored Pontiac Vibe.

The victim, identified as Austin Reese, 37, died at the scene.

Surveillance footage recovered from a nearby gas station captured the striking vehicle pulling into a parking lot shortly after the crash, the Sugar Land Police Department said.

Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous.