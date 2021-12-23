72º

LIVE

Local News

Do you recognize this vehicle? Sugar Land police searching for driver who fatally struck man, fled scene

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime
Police searching for driver who fatally struck man, fled scene (Sugar Land Police Department)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police need the public’s help locating a driver who struck and killed a man, then fled the scene.

Detectives say the victim was walking on the northbound feeder road of U.S. Highway 59, near South Parkway, when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene in a light-colored Pontiac Vibe.

The victim, identified as Austin Reese, 37, died at the scene.

Surveillance footage recovered from a nearby gas station captured the striking vehicle pulling into a parking lot shortly after the crash, the Sugar Land Police Department said.

Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter