Recognize him? Police say man stole safe believed to be full of cash, belongings from Spring Branch home

A man is on the run after police say he stole a safe possibly full of belongings in the Spring Branch area.

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man they said broke into a west Houston home, stealing a safe possibly full of cash and other items.

It happened on Aug. 14 around 4:25 p.m. on Shavelson Street near Antoine Drive in the Spring Branch area.

Home surveillance video obtained by police shows a man breaking into the home while the owners were away.

The man took a safe, believed to contain the homeowners’ personal property and cash, according to police.

The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a gold or silver chain necklace with a cross symbol.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.