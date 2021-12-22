Man charged for driving while intoxicated on Tomball Parkway, Harris County Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – A man was arrested after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said he was driving while intoxicated in north Harris County.

Deputies pulled over Wayne Mereglido, 32, at the 15800 block of Tomball Parkway near Beltway 8 at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to deputies, Mereglido was showing signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test. His blood-alcohol level was .14, which is more than the state’s legal limit.

Mereglido is currently booked into Harris County Jail for DWI charges. His bond has not been set.