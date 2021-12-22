‘They’re going to be so happy’: Houston Children’s Charity gives out 80,000 toys for local children

HOUSTON – Houston Children’s Charity and U.S. Marines Toys for Tots distributed 80,000 donated toys to Houston families on Wednesday.

“I am so amazed at how many gifts there is, how many people that helped us, and I really enjoy it,” said Ashley Mitchell.

They turned part of the George R. Brown Convention Center into a toy store for parents to pick out toys.

“We are just so blessed to be able to do this and to be in a position to have the community rally behind us to help make this possible,” said Samantha Russell with the Houston Children’s Charity.

Mitchell can’t wait to see her six children open their gifts Christmas morning.

“They’re going to be so happy. I waited all night for this, and I made sure I pick them out accordingly to what they really like and what they want, so they are going to be really excited,” said Mitchell.

All of the families previously applied for the Houston Children’s Charity assistance program and it filled up before Thanksgiving.

Ad

To donate to Houston Children’s Charity, visit https://houstonchildrenscharity.org/