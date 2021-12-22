Fort Bend County Judge KP George raises county’s COVID-19 risk level, citing omicron, case increase

FORT BEND COUINTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George lowered the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level Indicator from yellow, the system’s second-lowest threat level, to orange, the system’s second-highest threat level, citing a surge in COVID cases and the increasing presence of the omicron variant in the county.

Orange indicates a moderate or significant threat of COVID-19 in the county.

On Tuesday, the county identified more than 1,000 new cases of the virus -- the highest single-day case increase observed since September.

“Based on the highly transmissible Omicron variant it is reasonable to assume we will see our numbers go even higher,” George said in a statement. “On the advisement of our health authority and our local medical partners, I believe that the information we received indicates that a change from yellow to orange is necessary and will signal that our residents should be more cautious during the holidays, as they spend time with friends and family, to prevent the spread of severe illness in our high-risk communities and our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

For more information on Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 risk level indicators, testing and vaccinations sites, and related information, click here.