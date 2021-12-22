Documents: Repeat offender accused of murdering 67-year-old man in northwest Harris County

Jae Alexander has been charged with murder in the death of Ty Van Nguyen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a criminal with a lengthy rap sheet recently accused of killing a 67-year-old man who was driving in his northwest Harris County neighborhood.

Jae Alexander, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of Ty Van Nguyen.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, Nguyen was driving a white truck westbound in the 16700 block of Bishop Knoll around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 when someone shot at his vehicle.

Nguyen’s truck crashed into a street sign and came to rest in the front yard of a home in the 5800 block of Alderfield Ct. Emergency crews arrived to find that Nguyen sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Herman Hospital, where he died.

Surveillance video from the area shows a suspect shooting at the rear windshield of Nguyen’s truck, HCSO said. The projectile went through the window and struck the victim.

Investigators gathered evidence that led to Alexander being identified as the suspected shooter.

The motive for the shooting was not known.

According to documents and mugshots obtained by KPRC, Alexander has had several run-ins with the law, with offenses escalating over the years.

Documents show Alexander was arrested for possession of marijuana in 2010 and 2013; retail theft and engaging in organized criminal activity in 2014; evading arrest in 2015; theft in 2017, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2018 and theft in 2019.