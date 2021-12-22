51º

LIVE

Local News

AMBER ALERT: 3 kids abducted from Hondo, TX believed to be in immediate danger, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amber Alert, Missing kids
3 kids reported missing from Hondo, TX. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved)

HONDO – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children who were reportedly abducted Monday afternoon.

According to officials, 9-year-old Lucas Wright, 8-year-old Ariana Wright, and 11-year-old Johnathan Wright were last seen Monday on CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, TX.

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Johnathan Wright in connection with their abduction, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.

3 kids reported missing from Hondo, TX. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved)

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: