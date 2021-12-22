AMBER ALERT: 3 kids abducted from Hondo, TX believed to be in immediate danger, police say

HONDO – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children who were reportedly abducted Monday afternoon.

According to officials, 9-year-old Lucas Wright, 8-year-old Ariana Wright, and 11-year-old Johnathan Wright were last seen Monday on CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, TX.

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Johnathan Wright in connection with their abduction, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.