Amazon, Walgreens and CVS limit Covid-19 tests per customer amid soaring cases

FILE - Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott are shown for sale on Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash. The Biden administration's plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests is recalling the model of a bygone era when the companies processed large volumes of claims from individuals _ with paper receipts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

As the omicron variant spreads throughout the U.S. and Covid-19 cases spike ahead of Christmas, demand for at-home testing kits has risen dramatically. That prompted Amazon, Walgreens and CVS to place limits this week on how many tests each customer can buy.

Amazon won’t let individual shoppers buy more than 10 of its at-home PCR test kits as of Wednesday, according to CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that the company is experiencing inventory shortages on some Covid tests due to increased demand.

The company is working to secure additional tests from its selling partners, the spokesperson said. An Amazon representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

