1 shot to death in triple-shooting following attempted robbery in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were left injured after police say an attempted robbery led to a triple shooting on Houston’s northeast side, police say.

HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to 9603 Homestead Road where three persons have been shot following a robbery attempt. One victim is deceased, the other two have been transported to the hospital. Further info will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Y24NHwqFkb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 22, 2021

Preliminary details from HPD said the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 8 p.m.

Specifics on the attempted robbery were unclear, however, the three victims were shot sometime during the encounter.

One of the victims who was shot was pronounced dead shortly after.

HPD officials are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.