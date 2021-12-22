51º

1 shot to death in triple-shooting following attempted robbery in NE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were left injured after police say an attempted robbery led to a triple shooting on Houston’s northeast side, police say.

Preliminary details from HPD said the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 8 p.m.

Specifics on the attempted robbery were unclear, however, the three victims were shot sometime during the encounter.

One of the victims who was shot was pronounced dead shortly after.

HPD officials are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

