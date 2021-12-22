1 shot after argument at SE Houston washateria, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital after Houston police say he was shot during a disturbance inside of a southeast Houston washateria on Tuesday.

According to police, the man was shot after an argument in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street around 4:10 p.m.

It is unclear how the altercation between the two parties began, however, police say the shooter remained on the scene and is being questioned.

The victim is expected to survive.