1 shot after argument at SE Houston washateria, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital after Houston police say he was shot during a disturbance inside of a southeast Houston washateria on Tuesday.
According to police, the man was shot after an argument in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street around 4:10 p.m.
It is unclear how the altercation between the two parties began, however, police say the shooter remained on the scene and is being questioned.
The victim is expected to survive.
Clear Lake officers are at a shooting scene 11000 Fuqua. Adult male was shot during a disturbance inside a washateria. Male is expected to survive, shooter stayed at location and is being questioned. 202 pic.twitter.com/dlHUAFg56P— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2021