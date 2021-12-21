Have you seen her? Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 3-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Officers said Lina Sardar Khil was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say the child has straight shoulder-length hair that was in a ponytail when she was last seen.

Police believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.