‘Pawsitively’ adorable! Dogs in PJs visit patients at Texas Children’s Hospital

HOUSTON – There’s nothing like a little “canine therapy.” It wasn’t Donner, Blitzen or Rudolph but Elsa, Pinto, Pluto and Bailey that recently descended upon Texas Children’s Hospital to help patients get into the holiday spirit.
The Golden Retrievers, ambassadors for the Texas Children’s Pawsitive Play Program, were dressed in matching, comfy red and black checkered PJs as they made the rounds within the hospital.
They visited neurology and transplant patients and their families, bringing smiles to the faces of all. The Texas Children’s Pawsitive Play Program is designed to enhance the emotional well-being of patients and families in the hospital.
