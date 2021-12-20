Houston-area thrift stores that have an online option

HOUSTON – Houston has a ton of great thrift shops, but sometimes you just can’t get there.

Like most regular retailers, thrift stores are getting in on the digital game and providing varying degrees of a shopping experience.

Here are some of the local thrift stores that have online shopping options.

The full experience

MAM Resale Store

The MAM Resale store has a great collection of products, from housewares to clothing to toys. The selection is curated and that means it’s the best of the best. We love that the store has traditional payment options, but PayPal as well. Shipping is available for a fee. Check out the entire shopping collection here.

Houston Habitat for Humanity ReStore

The Houston Habitat for Humanity ReStore has a surprising amount of online products. It’s not just furniture, but also appliances, lighting and electronics and other home improvement items. The website also offers shipping for products and even promo codes. The best part is that most of the profit goes to building homes for people in need.

Goodwill Houston

The Goodwill Houston online shopping website has a bidding process. The items appear to be the best of the best of the store’s donated items, and the variety really can’t be beat. The site has everything from antiques to crafts to musical instruments. The website offers a shipping estimate and a handling fee is attached to the item’s sale.

Fort Bend Women’s Center PennyWise Resale Store

The Fort Bend Women’s Center’s PennyWise Resale Store benefits survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The resale store’s online site has a great selection of items from home décor to clothing and collectibles. Like most of the online sites on this list, the items featured appear to be the best donated items that you often don’t see in stores. We especially like the Reduced Price section where you can find great deals on items you might never come across in-store. Store pick-up location is noted on each item. Limited local delivery is available on large items for a fee of $75 or free if the purchase is $300 or higher.

Retail Therapy Resale Boutique

The Retail Therapy Resale Boutique has women’s and kid’s clothing, as well as jewelry, handbags and shoes. The shop has a lot of high-end items from luxury brands at deep discounts. The website has a Google Pay option that we love and free shipping with a $100 purchase.

Online shopping...sort of.

If you want to find out what your thrift stores are selling in-shop, you can get a preview to shop on some pages. The Youth Assistance Thrift Store and The Guild Shop, for instance, feature certain items that they have in-store on their Facebook pages.

Be sure to check hours for pickup.