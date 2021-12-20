2 Houston-area high schools earn state titles over the weekend

Two Houston-area schools are coming off the weekend with state titles. Northshore defeated Duncanville 17 to 10 Saturday afternoon winning the Texas 6A Division One state championship for the school’s third state title in four years.

Katy ISD’s Paetow High School beat College Station 27 to 24 in overtime Friday night, taking home the 5A Division One title. The school is just five-years-old.

On the Panthers roster, a special bond between two players.

CJ Dumas, Paetow quarterback explained, “I call him my little brother. He was born the day after me.”

He being, JJ Johnson, defensive end for the Panthers.

“He called me up in second grade, and he was like do you want to play peewee football, so I said let’s do it,” said Johnson.

“It’s just great to be able to go out there and play on the biggest stage in Texas High School Football with a guy I truly call my brother.” Said Dumas.

Both Paetow seniors reflected on Friday night’s championship game at AT&T stadium.

“It was kind of walking into that stadium, it was kind of wild. It kind of took my breath away,” Said Dumas.

“All the bright lights, the crowd and environment hits you at once, it’s a lot to take in. It felt amazing. I felt I was on the top of the world,” said Johnson.

The boys said they knew the game was going to be challenging, but knew if they played hard and smart they could win.

College Station forced overtime tying the game up at 21 with just four minutes left in the game.

The panthers won in overtime with 27 to 24.