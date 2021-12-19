WANTED: Woman throws wine bottle at employee, knocks over store shelves during confrontation at N Houston Walgreens location

HOUSTON – A woman allegedly threw a wine bottle at an employee and knocked over several store shelves before robbing a Walgreens location.

Liesha Nakia Groover, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 26 incident.

The episode unfolded at a Walgreens store in the 500 block of West Little York Road in north Houston.

While attempting to purchase an item, Groover got into an argument with the cashier about the change she believed she was owed, according to court documents. During the argument, Groover demanded all the money from the register and attempted to get behind the counter. The employee refused to give the woman any cash and told her only employees are permitted behind the counter.

Frustrated, Groover knocked over several shelves inside the store before throwing multiple bottles of wine on the ground, a criminal complaint stated. The woman proceeded to throw a wine bottle at the cashier’s head before grabbing another wine bottle and fleeing the location in a Black SUV.

The wine bottle struck the wall near the cashier, who was not injured in the altercation.

The store’s surveillance camera recorded the altercation in the store. A witness captured the woman’s getaway on his cellphone.

Upon reviewing the footage, investigators identified Groover as the suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Court documents show Groover has a criminal history dating back to at least 2013, with prior convictions for assault causing bodily injury.