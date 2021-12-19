57º

Local News

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Harris County crash, sheriff says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: HCSO, Harris County, Intoxication manslaughter
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was killed Sunday when a suspected drunk driver struck her vehicle.

The woman, 43, was driving near the intersection of FM 529 and Settlers Village Drive when another driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The woman was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said. The driver in the striking vehicle, Pedro Martinez, 28, showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Martinez was later charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter