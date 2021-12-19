Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Harris County crash, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was killed Sunday when a suspected drunk driver struck her vehicle.

The woman, 43, was driving near the intersection of FM 529 and Settlers Village Drive when another driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Update to fatal crash, 21100 FM 529 (Katy): Pedro Martinez (28) failed to stop for the red light, striking a vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a female (43), was pronounced deceased. Martínez showed signs of being intoxicated & was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter. https://t.co/8B8bQqX4Sk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 19, 2021

The woman was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said. The driver in the striking vehicle, Pedro Martinez, 28, showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Martinez was later charged with intoxication manslaughter.