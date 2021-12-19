Man accused of setting fire to Popeyes restaurant in NE Houston

Anthony Washington, 41, is wanted for arson in an Oct. 4 blaze at a Popeyes restaurant in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON – Investigators issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of setting fire to a Popeyes restaurant in northeast Houston.

Anthony Washington, 41, is charged with arson in the Oct. 4 blaze.

The arrest warrant states that the fire occurred at 9830 Homestead Road at approximately 1:09 a.m. Surveillance video recovered from the restaurant shows a man walk to the building’s exterior south wall, ignite a fire and walk away.

The fire caused $5,000 in damages, according to an arson offense report.

Investigators identified Washington as a suspect in the case and canvassed the area for him on numerous occasions before locating him on Nov. 29, according to the arrest warrant.

When questioned, Washington said he started the fire using a lighter and other materials at hand. He added that he lit the fire because he was “probably upset and people were picking on him,” the arrest warrant reads.

Documents show Washington has a lengthy criminal history with charges dating back to 1998 for indecent exposure, criminal trespass, theft, possession of a controlled substance, prostitution, criminal mischief, evidence tampering, and evading arrest, among others.