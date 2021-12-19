2 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver causes 3-vehicle crash on North Freeway, HPD says

Two people are dead and two others are injured after Houston police say a wrong-way driver struck two cars on the North Freeway early Sunday.

Police said at 12:34 a.m. a black Dodge Charger was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of I-45 near the I-10 interchange when it struck a gray Kia Soul and another black-colored vehicle.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and extricated the wrong-way driver. He was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police said a male driver in a second vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A man and a woman, who were inside a third vehicle during the crash, died at the scene, according to police.

It is unknown yet if charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.