VIDEO: Dayton ISD student captures video of person pointing what appears to be a gun at school bus

One Dayton ISD father is outraged after his 13-year-old junior high school student came home with a chilling video, showing a teen apparently pulling out what appears to be a gun and pointing it at a school bus.

Mitchell Wright said his daughter was afraid after what happened on her way home from Woodrow Wilson Junior High Friday afternoon.

“What [the person] did was horrifying for a lot of different kids,” Wright said.

His 13-year-old captured what happen on video using her cell phone. Her video shows a vehicle following the bus closely.

“[The person] is hanging out in the sunroof, waving at their friends or whatever on the school bus at first,” the father said. “Suddenly [the person] reaches out of the vehicle and pulled out this gun, pointing it towards the bus.”

In the video, the children on the bus began screaming.

Wright says there were both middle and high school students on the bus.

He told KPRC 2 that he sent the bizarre video to Dayton ISD.

Ad

“I’m not okay with anyone pointing a BB gun or any gun at my children on a bus,” Wright said.

Dayton ISD posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Dayton ISD became aware of an incident that happened on a public roadway outside one of our buses after school. Our police officers are currently investigating and we do not take these things lightly. We will be pursuing this to the fullest extent of the law. We ask all parents to please continue to talk with your children about inappropriate behaviors as they will not be tolerated. Safety for our students and staff is one of our top priorities.”

Wright said he hopes the person who did this understands that what they did was wrong.

“Every choice you make has a consequence,” he said.