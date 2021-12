All mainlanes at I-10 westbound near Barker Cypress Road are closed due to a major crash, according to authorities in west Houston.

Houston police say three vehicles were involved, however, details of the crash are unknown at this time.

One person has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities.

Police have opened the Katy Managed Lanes to divert traffic.

