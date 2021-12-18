2-year-old boy killed, father injured when car runs off bridge and into bayou, deputies say

2-year-old boy killed, father injured when car runs off bridge, rolls down embankment and into bayou, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A young child was killed and his father critically wounded in a car crash in Galveston County Saturday.

Investigators said the man lost control of the car while driving on a small bridge over Highland Bayou. The vehicle drove off the bridge, down an embankment and rolled over into the bayou.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His two-year-old son was pronounced deceased. The condition of the man’s infant son is unknown.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Many details about the crash, including the cause, remain unclear.