55º

Local News

2-year-old boy killed, father injured when car runs off bridge and into bayou, deputies say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston County, Hitchcock
2-year-old boy killed, father injured when car runs off bridge, rolls down embankment and into bayou, deputies say (KPRC 2)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A young child was killed and his father critically wounded in a car crash in Galveston County Saturday.

Investigators said the man lost control of the car while driving on a small bridge over Highland Bayou. The vehicle drove off the bridge, down an embankment and rolled over into the bayou.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His two-year-old son was pronounced deceased. The condition of the man’s infant son is unknown.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Many details about the crash, including the cause, remain unclear.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter