You’re invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration; Here’s where you can celebrate in the Houston-area

(Matt Sayles, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

HOUSTON – Betty White, star of “The Golden Girls,” turns 100 in January, and she wants you to come to her birthday party.

The celebration is a one-day-only special that gives fans exclusive, never-before-seen backstage access and funny moments from several shows such as “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

According to Fathom Events, the host of the event, White will also reveal inside stories of her life and career.

A lost episode from White’s very first sitcom will also be played during the special.

Celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, and Jimmy Kimmel will make an appearance.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young - a Birthday Celebration” will be playing in select theaters around the Houston-area on Jan. 17. Click here to find showtimes near you.